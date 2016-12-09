Archdiocesan high school 2016 football season round-up

Xaverian Brothers High School Hawks won the Division 1/South Title (fourth in-a-row) and Catholic Conference Title and ending the season at 10-2. Pilot photo/courtesy Xaverian Brothers High

Marian vs. Maynard



Playing at Framingham State on Thanksgiving eve, the Marian Mustangs ended their season with a 40-20 loss to Maynard (Division 4A champions) but not without putting up a good battle. Marian scored first at the start and then in the fourth, Josh O'Connell rushed for two touchdowns. Marian, led by Harry Lesage (first season), ends at 4-7.



Xaverian Brothers vs. St. John Prep



Playing at home in Westwood on Thanksgiving eve before a packed house and the Catholic Conference Title on the line, the Xaverian Hawks won their fourth-in-a-row game with their rival by a score of 7-6. The clash was decided in the first half, Xaverian scoring in the first and Prep in the second. A missed kick for the Eagles could have tied the score and changed the outcome as neither team scored in the second half. Despite the loss, Prep, led by Brian St. Pierre (third season) had a great season, ending at 7-4. Repeating another stellar season, Xaverian won the Division 1/South title on Nov. 11 for the fourth year in a row, but ended the season with a Division 1 Super Bowl loss to Everett on Dec. 3 at Manning Field in Lynn by a score of 21-7. Led by Charlie Stevenson (24th season), Xaverian ends at 10-2.



Archbishop Williams vs. Cardinal Spellman

