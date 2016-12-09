Bishop Murphy of Rockville Centre retires; Bishop Barres named successor

Bishop John O. Barres of Allentown, Pa., right, and another prelate, chat during a 2015 visit to the Cathedral of St. Matthew the Apostle in Washington. Pope Francis Dec. 9 accepted the resignation of Bishop William F. Murphy of Rockville Centre, N.Y., and appointed Bishop Barres as his successor. (CNS photo/Lisa Johnston, St. Louis Review)

WASHINGTON (CNS) -- Pope Francis has accepted the resignation of Bishop William F. Murphy of Rockville Centre, New York, and appointed as his successor Bishop John O. Barres of Allentown, Pennsylvania.



Bishop Barres, 56, has headed the Diocese of Allentown since 2009. Bishop Murphy, who has been Rockville Centre's bishop since 2001, is 76. Canon law requires bishops to turn in their resignation to the pope when they turn 75.



The changes were announced Dec. 9 in Washington by Archbishop Christophe Pierre, apostolic nuncio to the United States.



The 1,200-square-mile Rockville Centre Diocese has a total population of over 2.9 million people, of whom 50 percent, or 1.45 million are Catholic.



MORE TO COME