Ohio lawmakers send governor two bills restricting abortion

COLUMBUS, Ohio (CNS) -- The Ohio Legislature has sent two abortion bills to Gov. John Kasich for his signature.



On Dec. 8, lawmakers passed a measure to ban abortions in the state after 20 weeks, or five months of pregnancy. On Dec. 6, they approved legislation that would ban abortions when a fetal heartbeat can be detected, which is usually at about the sixth week of pregnancy.



Current law bans abortions after a fetus has begun its 20th week of gestation, unless a doctor determines that the fetus isn't viable outside the womb. The latest measure, the Pain-Capable Unborn Child Protection Act, or S.B. 127 -- would eliminate the viability test and simply ban abortions past 20 weeks. The current exception for the woman's health would still apply.



"The bold pro-life action taken by the Ohio Legislature is reflective of the message the voters sent on Election Day, and that is a rejection of the status quo," said Marjorie Dannenfelser, president of Washington-based Susan B. Anthony List.



"Americans reject the status quo of abortion on-demand, especially painful late-term abortions," she said in a Dec. 8 statement. "Instead, voters and lawmakers are recognizing the humanity of the unborn child: its heartbeat around six weeks and the pain the child can feel at 20 weeks."



Once the bills reach Kasich's desk, he will have 10 days to decide whether to sign or veto them. If he vetoes them, three-fifths of the state House and Senate would have to vote to override the veto.



The American Civil Liberties and the president and CEO of Planned Parenthood Advocates of Ohio objected to the measures



"For the second time in a week, the Ohio Legislature has inserted itself into women's private and personal health care decisions," said Iris E. Harvey, Planned Parenthood's president and CEO. "These bans are a deliberate attempt to make abortion illegal in the state of Ohio."



Meanwhile, Planned Parenthood affiliates have filed suit against abortion regulations in Missouri, North Carolina and Alaska.



About the Ohio measures, Dannenfelser said: "Both the heartbeat bill and the Pain-Capable bill aim to humanize our law. Should either of these bills land in the courts, the courts should take the opportunity to catch our laws up with public opinion, science and basic human decency."