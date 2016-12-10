Franciscan Friars of the Renewal granted pontifical recognition

Franciscan Friar. Photo credit: ChiccoDodiFC via wwwshutterstockcom CNA 1

Vatican City, Dec 9, 2016 CNA/EWTN News.- Pope Francis has officially recognized the Franciscan Friars of the Renewal as a religious institute of pontifical right, the order has announced.



Institutions of pontifical right depend immediately and exclusively on the Vatican in the matters of internal governance and discipline. It is the highest form of recognition for a religious community, and is granted to institutes that show steady growth over a period of approximately 20-25 years.



The Franciscan Friars of the Renewal, sometimes referred to as the CFRs, were founded in 1987 in the Archdiocese of New York by a group of eight American Capuchins who desired a form of Franciscan life dedicated specifically to service of the poor and evangelization.



The group was established as a diocesan institute by Cardinal John O’Connor in 1999.



Today, the order has about 100 perpetually professed members in 10 dioceses and archdiocese in six countries throughout the world. Besides the United States, the friars are located in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Northern Ireland, Nicaragua and Honduras.



Fr. Benedict J. Groeschel was one of the founding members of the CFRs. During his life as a friar, he founded the St. Francis House for the homeless and Good Counsel Homes for pregnant women in crisis in New York. He also directed Trinity Retreat House in Larchmont, New York, and taught at the Dunwoodie seminary.

