Pope Francis accepts resignation of Bishop Lennon of Cleveland

WASHINGTON (CNS) --- Pope Francis has accepted the resignation of Bishop Richard G. Lennon of Cleveland. He has headed the diocese since 2006.



He named Bishop Daniel E. Thomas of Toledo, Ohio, as the apostolic administrator of the diocese until the installation of a new bishop.



The changes were announced in Washington Dec. 28 by Archbishop Christophe Pierre, apostolic nuncio to the United States.



Bishop Lennon, who was an auxiliary bishop of Boston before he was named Cleveland's bishop by Pope Benedict XVI, will turn 70 in March.



MORE TO COME