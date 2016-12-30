Providence bishop declares 2017 as Marian Year for Rhode Island diocese

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (CNS) -- Catholics in the Diocese of Providence have an additional reason to celebrate the Solemnity of Mary, Mother of God Jan. 1, as the feast day also marks the beginning of the upcoming Marian Year for the diocese.



"This is an opportunity to renew and to refresh our devotion to Mary that we have as Catholics," said Bishop Thomas J. Tobin, who well celebrate Mass at the Cathedral of Sts. Peter and Paul on the feast, which is a holy day of obligation.



"We need her example of all her virtues and we need her prayers," he told the Rhode Island Catholic, the diocesan newspaper. "Catholics for generations have turned to Mary for assistance and inspiration and we need to do that again because of our troubled world and our nation and our community and our church."



In October, Bishop Tobin announced that the 2017 calendar year would be celebrated as a Marian Year in the Diocese of Providence following the close of the Year of Mercy in November. Like the Year of Mercy, the Marian Year will provide special opportunities for Catholics in the diocese to increase their devotion to a particular aspect of the Catholic faith.



