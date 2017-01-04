Pope shakes up monthly prayers, adds new 'urgent' intention

Pope Francis waves to pilgrims in St Peters Square during his April 20 2016 general audience. Photo credit: Daniel Ibez CNA

Vatican City, Jan 4, 2017 CNA/EWTN News.- After launching the first video series on his monthly prayer intentions last year, Pope Francis has decided to make some changes for 2017 by going back to an older system focusing on just one intention rather than two.



However, true to form, he has also added a novelty: in addition to the one monthly intention, Francis will also issue an “urgent” prayer intention himself each month in order to garner rapid support for the cause.



According to a recent blog post by Fr. James Kubicki, national director of the U.S. branch of the Apostleship of Prayer, the Pope decided to launch an urgent intention “given the speed of communication in the digital age.”



While the 12 monthly prayer intentions for 2017 have already been published on the Apostleship of Prayer’s website, Francis will announce his urgent intention during his first Sunday Angelus address of each month.



The Pope’s intention for January is similar to that of last year: Christian unity, specifically “that all Christians may be faithful to the Lord’s teaching by striving with prayer and fraternal charity to restore ecclesial communion and by collaborating to meet the challenges facing humanity.” However, his urgent intention for the month has yet to be announced.

