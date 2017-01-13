Electoral College electors to speak at Spellman Museum

Are you still confused about how the Electoral College works? Do you think we should keep it or ditch it? Want to meet actual electors?



Two residents of Weston, Nazda Alam and Joseph Mullin, who have been electors to the Electoral College, will speak at the Spellman Museum of Stamps and Postal History on the Regis College campus in Weston on Jan. 19 at 7:30 pm. The program is free and open to the public.



Nazda Alam was an elector this past election for Hillary Clinton. She also served as an alternate to vote for President Obama in 2012. She has been a member of the Democratic State Committee since 2008, a Clinton delegate to the 2016 convention and was Chairwoman of the Muslim Voter Registration Program in Massachusetts this past year.



Joseph Mullin was an elector in 1992 for President Bill Clinton and is a past director of the museum and current museum board member. He also served on the Democratic National Platform Committee in 2000 and attended the convention that nominated Al Gore.



Both electors will explain how they were selected, what special legal obligations they had and what the ceremony was like at the State House on the day they cast their ballot. They will also discuss the pros and cons of the College and will welcome questions and opinions from the audience.



The Museum galleries will be open with a special exhibit featuring postal history items related to past presidential inaugurations. For more information, email info@spellman.org or call 617-784-5838.