Boston area religious hold prayer vigil for Human Trafficking Awareness Day

Participants in the Jan. 8 prayer vigil to mark National Human Trafficking Awareness Day hold signs on Cambridge Street outside of the Sisters of St. Joseph Motherhouse in Brighton. Pilot photo/courtesy Sisters of St. Joseph

BRIGHTON -- In 2007 the U.S. Senate designated Jan. 11 as a National Day of Human Trafficking Awareness in an effort to raise consciousness about this global, national and local issue. For the ninth consecutive year, local Catholic sisters representing congregations in the greater Boston area gathered with over 100 sisters, associates, and friends on Jan. 8, the Sunday closest to Jan. 11, to mark this national day and pray for an end to human trafficking, also known as modern-day slavery.



During the introduction to prayer, Sister Betsy Goodwin, OSF, reminded participants that, "In prayer and silent vigil we stand with and for those children, women and men exploited for labor and for sex --through the evil of modern day slavery -- human trafficking. Through our prayer and our silence today we hope to give voice to the voiceless, those who are silenced by the cruelty of others."



She went on to say, "Our anti-trafficking coalition, which is a collaboration of congregations of women religious in the Boston area, and now includes you, believes that, in addition to words and actions, prayer and silent vigil are powerful tools to change, to eradicate human trafficking."

