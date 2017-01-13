Cardinal Dolan has a minute to read from Book of Wisdom at inauguration

New York Cardinal Timothy M. Dolan speaks during the 2016 fall general assembly of the U.S. Conference of Catholic Bishops in Baltimore. Cardinal Dolan said the Scripture passage he chose to read at the Jan. 20 inauguration of Donald J. Trump as president, Wisdom chapter 9 in which King Solomon prays for wisdom to lead Israel according to God's will, was an easy one to make.(CNS photo/Bob Roller)

WASHINGTON (CNS) -- New York Cardinal Timothy M. Dolan said the Scripture passage he chose to read at the Jan. 20 inauguration of Donald J. Trump as president -- Wisdom chapter 9 in which King Solomon prays for wisdom to lead Israel according to God's will -- was an easy one to make.



"I pray it all the time," he told Catholic News Service and joked that "the Lord still hasn't answered the prayer."



Jokes aside, Cardinal Dolan said that Solomon's prayer has been one offered to God for centuries.



In the prayer, Solomon acknowledges that God made humankind "to govern the world in holiness and righteousness and to render judgment in integrity of heart." The king continues by asking God for wisdom, "the consort at your throne, and do not reject me from among your children."



Solomon also pleads with God to send wisdom "that she may be with me and work with me, that I may know what is pleasing to you." He asks that his "deeds will be acceptable and I will judge your people justly and be worthy of my father's throne."



As for his appearance on the podium at the start of the inaugural ceremony with three other faith leaders, Cardinal Dolan explained that he was "flattered" to be invited to participate by inauguration planners.



The cardinal has one minute to read the passage. "That's more than enough," he said. "I've timed it."

