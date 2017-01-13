Catholic panel addresses need to find common ground with Trump administration

U.S. President-elect Donald Trump speaks Jan. 11 during a news conference in the lobby of Trump Tower in New York City. (CNS photo/Lucas Jackson, Reuters)

WASHINGTON (CNS) -- Catholic panelists gathered to discuss "Faithful Priorities in a Time of Trump" said it is difficult to get over some of the words the president-elect said during the campaign -- and even before he was a candidate. But as his presidency nears, many of them said it's important to find ways to work with him for the common good.



"When Donald Trump says things about women ... I have a hard time stomaching those comments," said Msgr. John Enzler, president and CEO of Catholic Charities of the Archdiocese of Washington. "We can still find a way, though, to listen and say, 'How do we find common ground?'"



Msgr. Enzler was one of five panelists Jan. 12 who addressed the role the Catholic faith can play as the country gets ready for the incoming Trump administration. Some Catholics such as Rep. Francis Rooney, R-Florida, expressed great optimism.



"We can have a lot of hope that he will protect life the way we want him to do ... defunding Planned Parenthood, protecting life," Rooney said. "Things like the insurance mandate can be brought into harmony of First Amendment rights."

