Speakers: Aim for truth with love to help those with same-sex attraction

PHOENIX (CNS) -- For Courage member Daniel Mattson, the intersection of his life with the gay rights movement caused "all hell to break loose."



"I willfully turned my back on God," he said, "and took the forbidden fruit."



With the love and support of his brother, Father Steve Mattson, he left behind his homosexual lifestyle and found that the "good news is chastity. It has brought me peace and tremendous freedom."



The brothers were part of a panel of faith and human science leaders that gave presentations at the Courage International "Truth and Love Conference" at St. Paul Parish Jan. 9-11.



Father Mattson conceded his discussions with his brother felt more like "apologetic Whac-A-Mole," but he knew he had to faithfully speak on the Gospel call to chastity and authentic love.



"The church is obsessed with love, true love. We don't want to offend unnecessarily ... but if we don't offend, we can't share the truth," Father Mattson said. "When we're not talking, they have a steady diet from the culture and not from us."



Sponsored by the Diocese of Phoenix and Courage International, more than 200 clergy, religious and laypeople heard practical and pastoral advice on sharing the Catholic Church's teaching to men and women with same-sex attraction at the three-day conference.



