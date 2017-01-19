Home » Nation »  Speakers: Aim for truth with love to help those with same-sex attraction

Speakers: Aim for truth with love to help those with same-sex attraction

On: 1/19/2017By Gina Keating , In: Nation
  • Jennifer Roback Morse, founder of the Ruth Institute, talks to an audience Jan. 10 about the sexual revolution in the 1960s and'70s that she said has led to negative consequences for men and women. Morse was a speaker at the "Truth and Love Conference" at St. Paul Parish in Phoenix. (CNS photo/Tony Gutierrez, Catholic Sun)
  • Archbishop Jose H. Gomez of Los Angeles, who is vice president of the U.S. Conference of Catholic Bishops, delivers the homily at the Jan. 9 Mass opening the "Truth and Love Conference" at St. Paul Parish in Phoenix. (CNS photo/Tony Gutierrez, Catholic Sun)

Help us expand our reach! Please share this article

PHOENIX (CNS) -- For Courage member Daniel Mattson, the intersection of his life with the gay rights movement caused "all hell to break loose."

"I willfully turned my back on God," he said, "and took the forbidden fruit."

With the love and support of his brother, Father Steve Mattson, he left behind his homosexual lifestyle and found that the "good news is chastity. It has brought me peace and tremendous freedom."

The brothers were part of a panel of faith and human science leaders that gave presentations at the Courage International "Truth and Love Conference" at St. Paul Parish Jan. 9-11.

Father Mattson conceded his discussions with his brother felt more like "apologetic Whac-A-Mole," but he knew he had to faithfully speak on the Gospel call to chastity and authentic love.

"The church is obsessed with love, true love. We don't want to offend unnecessarily ... but if we don't offend, we can't share the truth," Father Mattson said. "When we're not talking, they have a steady diet from the culture and not from us."

Sponsored by the Diocese of Phoenix and Courage International, more than 200 clergy, religious and laypeople heard practical and pastoral advice on sharing the Catholic Church's teaching to men and women with same-sex attraction at the three-day conference.

Help us expand our reach! Please share this article

Submit a Letter to the Editor


Comment

Comments Policy