Anya Taylor-Joy stars in a scene from the movie "Split." The Catholic News Service classification is A-III -- adults. The Motion Picture Association of America rating is PG-13 -- parents strongly cautioned. Some material may be inappropriate for children under 13. (CNS photo/Universal)

NEW YORK (CNS) -- "Split" (Universal), the latest psychological thriller from writer-director M. Night Shyamalan, posits that victims of childhood sexual abuse are not only prone to dissociative identity disorder -- split personalities -- but also that each persona can have unique physical characteristics.



In addition, Shyamalan suggests that victims of the condition have hidden strengths that may be advanced on the evolutionary scale. That's typically an excuse to lard on special effects and stunts, but not here.



Shyamalan's not out to make anyone think too deeply about this prognosis. He prefers to couch the story in the efficient tropes of a cheese-ball teen-abduction drama, using a reliable scream queen, Anya Taylor-Joy, as a lure. The film does not veer in the direction of exploitation, however, making it possibly suitable for older adolescents.



His devotees will recognize Shyamalan's continued exploration of the concept of the immortal soul, which began in 1999 with "The Sixth Sense" and continued with "Unbreakable" the following year.



Shayamalan's villain, Kevin (James McAvoy), abducts three teen girls, Casey, Claire and Marcia (Taylor-Joy, Haley Lu Richardson, Jessica Sula), in suburban Philadelphia and whisks them away to what appears to be a subterranean lair, but is later shown to be an underground warren of rooms at a zoo.

