Faith groups urge Trump to embrace duty to protect environment

WASHINGTON (CNS) -- Catholic groups were among dozens mobilizing to prevent any rollback of laws and international agreements protecting the environment in response to President-elect Donald Trump's campaign promises to undo directives that he believes hinder business development.



The groups, ranging from individual religious congregations to advocacy organizations, are stressing that the country has a moral responsibility to keep environmental protections in place and to strengthen them to protect the planet and people in poor and vulnerable communities already affected by climate change.



The call from the organizations goes beyond honoring the United States' commitments to reduce carbon dioxide emissions under the 2015 Paris climate accord and urges people to contact elected officials about the importance of asking tough questions of Trump's nominees for environment-related Cabinet posts and upholding the nation's strong pollution standards that serve the common good.



Among the voices is the Catholic Climate Covenant. Dan Misleh, covenant executive director, told Catholic News Service that Catholic organizations are utilizing petitions, sign-on letters, op-ed columns and letters to the editor to add the Catholic voice to the conversation to "maintain and expand" efforts to reduce carbon dioxide pollution, increase energy conservation and boost the use of renewable energy.

