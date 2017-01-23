'We must wait and see,' pope says of President Trump

U.S. President Donald Trump sings alongside his wife, Melania, Vice President Mike Pence and his wife, Karen, during an interfaith prayer service at the National Cathedral in Washington Jan. 21, the day after his swearing-in as the country's 45th president. (CNS photo/Kevin Lamarque, Reuters)

VATICAN CITY (CNS) -- As President Donald Trump was being sworn in, Pope Francis told an interviewer it would be "reckless" to pass judgment on the new president before he had a chance to do anything.



"We must wait and see," the pope told two reporters from the Spanish newspaper El Pais during a 75-minute interview Jan. 20.



The interview was published late Jan. 21 in its original Spanish with an English translation.



Asked if he wasn't worried at least about some of the things Trump said before his election, the pope responded, "I'm waiting. God waited so long for me, with all my sins."



"Being afraid or rejoicing beforehand because of something that might happen is, in my view, quite reckless," the pope said. "We will see. We will see what he does and then we will judge -- always on the concrete. Christianity either is concrete or it is not Christianity."



El Pais asked another question about Trump and populists in the United States and Europe who, the interviewer said, "capitalize on fear in the face of an uncertain future in order to form a message full of xenophobia and hatred toward the foreigner."

