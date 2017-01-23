Trump executive memorandum reinstates 'Mexico City Policy' on abortion

U.S. President Donald J. Trump holds up his executive order reinstating the "Mexico City Policy" banning federal funding of abortion-providing groups abroad after he signed it Jan. 23 in the Oval Office of the White House in Washington. (CNS photo/Kevin Lamarque, Reuters)

WASHINGTON (CNS) -- President Donald J. Trump issued an executive memorandum Jan. 23 reinstating the "Mexico City Policy," which bans all foreign nongovernmental organizations receiving U.S. funds from performing or promoting abortion as a method of family planning in other countries.



The action was hailed by pro-life leaders.



Cardinal Timothy M. Dolan of New York, chairman of the U.S. bishops' Committee for Pro-Life Activities, applauded the news in a Jan. 23 statement. "This is a welcome step toward restoring and enforcing important federal policies that respect the most fundamental human right -- the right to life -- as well as the long-standing, bipartisan consensus against forcing Americans to participate in the violent act of abortion," he said.



"President Trump is continuing Ronald Reagan's legacy by taking immediate action on day one to stop the promotion of abortion through our tax dollars overseas." said a Jan. 23 statement from Marjorie Dannenfelser, president of the Susan B. Anthony List.



"President Trump's immediate action to promote respect for all human life, including vulnerable unborn children abroad, as well as conscience rights, sends a strong signal about his administration's pro-life priorities," she said.

