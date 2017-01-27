'Life is winning in America,' vice president tells March for Life rally

WASHINGTON (CNS) -- Vice President Mike Pence told pro-life advocates from across the U.S. Jan. 27 that "life is winning in America, and today is a celebration of that progress."



Pence addressed the March for Life on the National Mall in Washington, making him the highest government official to address the annual event in person. As a member of Congress, he had addressed the March for Life in previous years, including in 2002, 2003 and 2007.



"More than 240 years ago our founders declared these truths to be self-evident -- that we are, all of us, endowed by our Creator with certain unalienable rights and that among these are life, liberty and the pursuit of happiness," he said. "Forty-four years ago our Supreme Court turned away from the first of these timeless ideals, but today, generations hence -- because of all of you and the many thousands who stand with us in rallies across this country -- life is winning again in America."



Pence said President Donald Trump had asked him to address the March for Life rally. "He asked me to thank you for your support, for your stand for life and your compassion for the women and children of America."



