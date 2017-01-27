Thousands gather at DC Armory to attend Mass, pray before March for Life

WASHINGTON (CNS) -- About 10,000 young people from across the United States gathered at the DC Armory Jan. 27 to rally, pray and attend Mass before the annual March for Life.



Arriving at the DC Armory in the predawn darkness, some traveled as much as 10 hours to come to Washington to stand in defense of life.



"I am here for a good cause. What is happening with abortion in this country should not be happening," said Nathan Johnson, a high school student who traveled more than nine hours with 50 other young people from Kalamazoo, Michigan, to attend the rally.



"We are the generation who has grown up with this, and we have to be the ones to deal with it," he added.



Young people came from as far away as Massachusetts, New Hampshire, Missouri, South Carolina, Indiana, Ohio, Tennessee, Indiana, New York, Pennsylvania and Texas to fill the DC Armory.



An additional 18,000 young people attended a similar rally and Mass at the Verizon Center in Washington. Both are sponsored by the Archdiocese of Washington. At the Verizon Center, Cardinal Donald W. Wuerl was the principal celebrant of the Mass, accompanied by Archbishop Christophe Pierre, the apostolic nuncio to the United States, along with cardinals, bishops and priests from around the country.



