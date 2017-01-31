Did you March for life? Don't let it stop there, advocate says

Crowds at the March for Life in Washington DC on Jan 27 2017. Photo credit: Jeff Bruno 27 CNA

Washington D.C., Jan 31, 2017 CNA/EWTN News.- Tens of thousands of pro-life advocates went to the national March for Life this past weekend, but that should only be the beginning of a year-round witness to life, one pro-life leader says.



“The bishops call Catholics to witness to the beauty of life all year around,” Deirdre McQuade, assistant director for pro-life communications at the U.S. Bishops' Secretariat on Pro-Life Activities, told CNA in an interview.



The March for Life “is a particular moment, but I encourage people to be energized by it,” she said, calling on Catholics “to really take this beautiful vision of human life that we have and really invite others into it.”



Friday marked the 44th annual March for Life in Washington, D.C., the world’s largest annual pro-life rally. Pro-life advocates from all over the country braved the cold winter weather to advocate for the protection of human life in the womb.



Thousands also attended the national Prayer Vigil for Life on Thursday at the Basilica of the National Shrine of the Immaculate Conception in Northeast Washington, D.C. An estimated crowd of around 12,000 attended the vigil mass Thursday evening said by Cardinal Timothy Dolan of New York, as well as 40 bishops and hundreds of priests, deacons, and seminarians.



The mass began a 14-hour overnight prayer vigil that was concluded with a closing mass on Friday morning.

