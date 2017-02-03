Britt Robertson and Asa Butterfield star in a scene from the movie "The Space Between Us." The Catholic News Service classification is A-III -- adults. The Motion Picture Association of America rating is PG-13 -- parents strongly cautioned. Some material may be inappropriate for children under 13. (CNS photo/STX Entertainment)

NEW YORK (CNS) -- Moral blemishes mar the science fiction-tinged romance "The Space Between Us" (STX), making it unsuitable for youngsters and teens.



Dramatically, director Peter Chelsom and screenwriter Allan Loeb waste a promising premise as they imagine the life story of Gardner Elliot (Asa Butterfield), the first human born on Mars.



The product of an unplanned pregnancy, Gardiner's existence is kept a secret from the world after his astronaut mother, Sarah (Janet Montgomery), dies in childbirth. Nathaniel Shepherd (Gary Oldman), the founder of the company entrusted with colonizing the red planet -- in collaboration with NASA -- fears a financially ruinous scandal.



But an online relationship with Tulsa (Britt Robertson), a rebellious high school student bruised by her experiences as a foster child, has the now 16-year-old Gardner yearning to travel to Earth. The lonely lad also hopes to find his father.



As a result, he's willing to face the medical risks the journey poses: Raised in zero gravity, Gardner will have difficulty adjusting to the home orb's atmosphere, and the consequences could prove fatal.



Locked up in quarantine on his arrival, Gardner fears that Nathaniel and Kendra (Carla Gugino), the Mars colonist who has nurtured him as an informal adoptive mom, are plotting to ship him right back where he started. So he bolts, tracks Tulsa down, and together the two hit the road in search of Dad.

