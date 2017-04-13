The Gospel is never gloomy, but joyful, Pope tells priests

Pope Francis celebrates Chrism Mass in St Peters Basilica April 13 2017. Photo credit: Daniel Ibaez CNA

Vatican City, Apr 13, 2017 CNA/EWTN News.- During his annual Chrism Mass for Holy Week Pope Francis told priests to always convey the truth and mercy of the Gospel with joy, saying the “Good News” brought by Jesus can never be rigid or presumptuous, but is rather meek and humble.



“Everything (Jesus) proclaims, and we priests too proclaim, is good news,” the Pope said April 13. “News full of the joy of the Gospel – the joy of those anointed in their sins with the oil of forgiveness and anointed in their charism with the oil of mission, in order to anoint others in turn.”



The phrase “good news” can at times appear as just another way of saying “the Gospel,” he said, but in reality, the words “point to something essential: the joy of the Gospel.”



“The Gospel is good news because it is, in essence, a message of joy,” he said, explaining that just as Jesus did, a priest makes the Gospel message joyful “with his entire person.”



When a priest preaches, “briefly, if possible,” the Pope jested, “he does so with the joy that touches people’s hearts with that same word with which the Lord has touched his own heart in prayer.”



The Good News “is the precious pearl of which we read in the Gospel,” he said, stressing that “it is not a thing but a mission.”

