Christ renews a weary humanity, Pope Francis says at Easter Vigil

Pope Francis lighting the Easter candle before the entrance procession of the Easter Vigil Mass in St Peters Basilica on April 4 2015. Photo credit: LOsservatore Romano CNA

Vatican City, Apr 15, 2017 CNA/EWTN News.- During Easter Vigil at the Vatican Pope Francis noted that many people today mirror the sadness and grief of the women who went to Jesus' tomb thinking he was still dead.



However, the Resurrection, he said, offers new hope for those who have perhaps lost it.



“That is what this night calls us to proclaim: the heartbeat of the Risen Lord. Christ is alive!” the Pope said April 15.



It is the excitement of this message, he said, that made them hurry back to tell the others that Jesus had risen: “That is what made them return in haste to tell the news. That is what made them lay aside their mournful gait and sad looks. They returned to the city to meet up with the others.”



Like the women, each us has also visited the tomb during the vigil, he said, and urged Christians to “go back” with the women into their cities with news of Jesus’ rising.



“Let us all retrace our steps and change the look on our faces,” he said. “Let us go back with them to tell the news in all those places where the grave seems to have the final word, where death seems the only way out.”



The Pope told them go back and proclaim the truth that “the Lord is alive! He is living and he wants to rise again in all those faces that have buried hope, buried dreams, buried dignity.”

