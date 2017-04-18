Catholic leaders praise rulings granting stays to Arkansas death-row inmates

WASHINGTON (CNS) -- Catholic leaders praised the federal and state rulings that granted stays of executions for a group of Arkansas death-row inmates during the week of April 17.



"After the darkness of Good Friday has come a great light," Karen Clifton, executive director of the Catholic Mobilizing Network against the Death Penalty, said in an April 16 statement. She said the plan to execute these men in such a short period of time brought about "an extraordinary response from so many people calling for a culture of life and an end to this practice of retribution."



A federal judge's April 15 ruling stopped the state from executing six of the inmates with a preliminary injunction handed down in response to a lawsuit filed by the inmates, who claimed the executions were unconstitutional because of their rapid pace and the ineffectiveness of the lethal injection drug midazolam. They claimed the sedative drug doesn't always work and causes those who are being executed to feel pain from the use of other two lethal injection drugs.



The previous day, an Arkansas judge, responding to a lawsuit from two pharmaceutical companies, issued a temporary restraining order on the state's executions based on evidence the state may not have obtained midazolam properly.



