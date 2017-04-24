Pope in Egypt: Strengthening weary Christians, reaching out to all

Pope Francis celebrates Easter Mass in St. Peter's Square at the Vatican April 16. The pope travels to Egypt April 28-29. (CNS photo/Paul Haring)

VATICAN CITY (CNS) -- Pope Francis' visit to Egypt, a land increasingly marked by terrorist-led bloodshed, stands as part of his mission to inspire and encourage today's actors in theaters of violence to change the script and set a new stage.



Just as the pope did when he raised the curtain of the Year of Mercy in war-torn Central African Republic, he goes to strengthen and "confirm his brothers of the Coptic Catholic Church and other churches present in Egypt," said Cardinal Leonardo Sandri, prefect of the Congregation for Eastern Churches.



He will be able to show, in person, his support and solidarity for the beleaguered Christian minorities who continue to be targeted by terrorist fanatics and increasingly feel vulnerable and unsafe in their own land, said Maryknoll Father Douglas May, who worked in Egypt for two decades.



Even though Christianity there traces its roots to the times of the apostles, being a Christian in Egypt today "is like being black in the United States before civil rights or being a Jew in Germany before Hitler. You're tolerated. But people don't want to be tolerated, they want to be accepted as citizens with equal rights and equal possibilities," said the 67-year-old priest, who grew up near Buffalo, New York.

