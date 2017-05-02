45 people saved from tornado's fury in hallway of Texas church

WASHINGTON (CNS) -- In the insurance world, extreme weather events such as tornadoes are often referred to as "acts of God."



But in the small Texas town of Emory, about 50 miles northwest of Tyler and 70 miles east of Dallas, some 45 people are considering it an act of God that they survived a twister that took out all of their church except for the hallway in which they were huddled.



The providential event took place the evening of April 29, as severe storms tore through Texas, Oklahoma and Arkansas on a northeasterly path that killed at least 13 people in three states.



The youth ministry at St. John the Evangelist Parish in Emory was hosting a dinner honoring the parish's graduating high school seniors in conjunction with the parish's Knights of Columbus council and its ladies' guild.



"I got a phone call from Maggie (Conder), the volunteer in the office," youth minister Monica Hughes told Catholic News Service May 1. "I almost didn't answer, because I didn't want to interrupt the speaker." But Hughes knew Conder was monitoring the paths of storms in Texas, and "she wouldn't have interrupted unless it was important," Hughes said.



It was: "The tornado that hit Canton was heading straight for us," she recalled.



Thanks for signing up!