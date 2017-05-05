Kansas City archdiocese breaks ties with Girl Scouts

Girl Scouts. Photo credit: maximino Shutterstock CNA

Kansas City, Kan., May 5, 2017 CNA/EWTN News.- The Archdiocese of Kansas City in Kansas announced this week a halt to their involvement with Girl Scouts USA, and an eventual transfer of their support to alternative scouting programs.



“With the promotion by Girl Scouts USA (GSUSA) of programs and materials reflective of many of the troubling trends in our secular culture, they are no longer a compatible partner in helping us form young women with the virtues and value of the Gospel,” stated a May 1 announcement from Archbishop Joseph F. Naumann of Kansas City in Kansas.



“I want to express my appreciation for the many extraordinary Girl Scout leaders of the archdiocese who have served so many so well. We look forward to having as many of them as are willing to join us in leadership roles as we take this new step,” he continued.



In January, Archbishop Naumann asked his parishes to begin transitioning support from Girl Scouts USA to alternate programs. This shift is becoming effective in the 2017-2018 kindergarten class throughout Kansas City archdiocese parishes.



The American Heritage Girls is the preferred alternative, as well as the Little Flower Girls Club.



“Pastors were given the choice of making this transition quickly, or to, over the next several years, ‘graduate’ the Scouts currently in the program,” stated Archbishop Naumann.

