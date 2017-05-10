Deacon's son ordained to permanent diaconate for Baltimore Archdiocese

Related Video



BALTIMORE (CNS) -- Deacon Kevin Hostutler, ordained to the permanent diaconate May 6 for the Baltimore Archdiocese, says his path to a religious vocation was shaped by two fathers.



These two men were present at his ordination Mass at the Cathedral of Mary Our Queen in Homeland: Msgr. Joseph L. Luca, his pastor at St. Louis Parish in Clarksville, who has led several men and women to religious vocations; and his father, Jim, a permanent deacon in Scottsdale, Arizona, for the Diocese of Phoenix.



"I can't stop smiling," Deacon Jim Hostutler said after his son was ordained with seven others by Baltimore Archbishop William E. Lori.



Deacon Kevin Hostutler and his wife, Coleen are the parents of five children, four of whom were baptized by their grandfather who, when asked about the emotions that experience brings, said, "I'm OK, as long as I don't talk about it."



The new deacon, who is the president of a Columbia-based software company, gained some inside knowledge being the son of a deacon. "I've felt called to serve the church for about 30 years," he said. "During our aspirancy, when we covered how a deacon ministers, there were no surprises."



He also credits his parish priest, Msgr. Luca, as a key influence, noting that three other deacons in the Baltimore Archdiocese are from St. Louis Parish. He said the pastor has been "so encouraging, such an advocate. He does a great job of fostering the call."



"We've had some pretty good guys come through St. Louis," the priest understated.



He processed into the cathedral alongside one of them, Father James Boric, rector of the Basilica of the National Shrine of the Assumption of the Blessed Virgin Mary, who was ordained in 2014.



The May 6 ordination Mass for the permanent diaconate underscored the family backgrounds of the eight married men.



During his homily, Archbishop Lori referenced the responsibilities these men were about to take, advising them: "Before you assist at the altar of the Lord, distribute holy Communion, or baptize, or preside at a wedding, funeral or a prayer service, spend time in prayer, contemplating how close the risen Lord draws near to us."



The archbishop also urged the new deacons not to "attempt to go it alone. Look to your families and fellow deacons for support and guidance."



The Mass concluded with humor, when Archbishop Lori, ready to announce the assignments said: "May I have the envelope, please." Deacon Hostutler's assignment is his parish, St. Louis.



Several of the newly ordained described being overwhelmed by the magnitude of the moment.



"It's all in God's hands now," one of the new deacons said. "I'm just happy to serve."



McMullen is managing editor of the Catholic Review, the news website and magazine of the Archdiocese of Baltimore.

