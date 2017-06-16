Finucane honored by Planning Office for Urban Affairs

Anne Finucane (second from left), vice chairman of Bank of America, is honored at the Planning Office for Urban Affairs' Spring Celebration June 8. With her are POUA president Lisa B. Alberghini, Vicar General Bishop Peter J. Uglietto, and Father J. Bryan Hehir, Secretary for Social Service and Health Care for the archdiocese. Pilot photo/courtesy Planning Office for Urban Affairs

BOSTON -- The Archdiocese of Boston's Planning Office for Urban Affairs honored Anne Finucane, vice chairman of Bank of America, during the organization's Spring Celebration, June 8 at the Seaport Hotel and World Trade Center in Boston.



"Anne Finucane was recognized for her commitment and work in the name of social justice," said Lisa B. Alberghini, president of the Planning Office for Urban Affairs. "Her passion and dedication to numerous organizations supporting those in need, on a personal and professional level, are qualities we can all emulate and why we acknowledge her with this honor."



Vicar General Bishop Peter J. Uglietto brought the greetings of Cardinal Seán P. O'Malley extending his best wishes and those of the entire archdiocese for Finucane.



"Cardinal Seán is pleased to offer his deep appreciation to Anne for all she has done to serve the greater good. We thank her for her commitment to those most in need and ask God's blessing on her and her wonderful family."



Also in attendance was Father J. Bryan Hehir, Secretary for Social Service and Health Care who offered remarks in honor of Finucane.



As vice chairman, Finucane is responsible for the strategic positioning of Bank of America and leads the Bank's Environmental, Social and Governance efforts. As part of this, she focuses on the company's outreach to shareholders on social and governance issues, implementing innovative ways to deploy capital and expanding on the company's environmental business opportunities to support the company's growth. She serves on both corporate and nonprofit boards of directors including the American Ireland Fund, the John F. Kennedy Library Foundation, Brigham and Women's Hospital, Partners Healthcare, and Special Olympics. She is also a member of the Council on Foreign Relations.