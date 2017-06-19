UK party leader steps down, citing Christian faith

Tim Farron. Photo credit: Ms Jane Campbell Shutterstock CNA 1

London, England, Jun 17, 2017 CNA/EWTN News.- After facing backlash for his Christian faith, the head of the UK’s Liberal Democratic Party announced his resignation on Wednesday, claiming that leading the party was becoming incompatible with living his faith.



“To be a political leader – especially of a progressive, liberal party in 2017 – and to live as a committed Christian, to hold faithfully to the Bible's teaching, has felt impossible for me,” said Tim Farron, noting he would hold his position until the parliamentary recess begins next month.



Farron’s announcement follows significant media attention surrounding his answers to press questions on abortion and homosexuality.



During the recent election, Farron had been asked repeatedly by reporters about his views on the morality of homosexual acts.



Earlier this week, the party's home affairs spokesman Brian Paddick – a prominent gay politician – resigned abruptly, citing concerns over opinions held by the party’s leadership.



Despite the Liberal Democrats gaining several parliamentary seats under Farron, he faced opposition from within his own party.



According to the Telegraph, one senior Liberal Democrat said Farron was “unhelpful during the campaign.”



He also said Farron’s “views [were] not compatible with being the leader of the Liberal Democrats.”

