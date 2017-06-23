Retired Archbishop Quinn of San Francisco dies at 88

SAN FRANCISCO (CNS) -- Retired Archbishop John R. Quinn of San Francisco, who led the Northern California archdiocese for 18 years, died June 22 after a long illness. He was 88.



The archbishop had moved to the Jewish Home of San Francisco from St. Mary's Medical Center June 16, but he "experienced difficulties with his breathing early this morning," San Francisco Archbishop Salvatore J. Cordileone said in an announcement. "He was transported to the nearest hospital but could not be revived."



"He stated several times since his move that he had achieved his goal of leaving the hospital for a new home where he could enjoy the fresh air, trees and the sounds of birds in the early morning," Archbishop Cordileone said, adding that the prelate's "initial days at Jewish Home had gone extremely well."



"Our hearts are breaking at losing such a great priest and friend," Archbishop Cordileone said. "Join me in praying for the repose of his soul."



Funeral arrangements were pending.



Archbishop Quinn was the sixth archbishop of San Francisco, serving from April 26, 1977, until his retirement Dec. 27, 1995. He was president of what is now the U.S. Conference of Catholic Bishops from 1977 to 1980.



Born March 28, 1929, in Riverside, California, he was ordained to the priesthood for the Diocese of San Diego July 19, 1953. Blessed Paul VI named him an auxiliary bishop of San Diego in 1967.



