Catholic New York's Schiller receives CPA's St. Francis de Sales Award

QUEBEC CITY (CNS) -- Matt Schiller, advertising and business manager at Catholic New York, has received the 2017 St. Francis de Sales Award from the Catholic Press Association of the United States and Canada.



The award, the highest honor given by CPA, was presented at a luncheon June 23 during the Catholic Media Conference in Quebec City.



Schiller, who is outgoing CPA president, said he was honored to receive the award and described his years of working in the Catholic press as a passion, not a job.



He thanked those who had mentored him over the years and urged CPA members to be sure to take on the role of mentoring others.



"Teach them, support them, learn from them," Schiller said in accepting the honor. He said such mentoring is needed on multi-generational -- not just the old helping the young but young people helping those who are older.



Schiller began his Catholic press career in 1973 at The Tablet, newspaper of the Diocese of Brooklyn, New York, where he rose from advertising account executive to associate publisher.



From 1993 to 2006, he worked in business, development and marketing for a Catholic school in Newark, New Jersey, before returning to the Catholic press as the advertising and business manager for Catholic New York, the newspaper of the Archdiocese of New York.



He told those gathered at the luncheon that the CPA's faith is good and strong, and it has carried him through.



