Federal budget jeopardizes struggling poor people, US bishops warn

US Capitol. Photo credit: Stephen Melkisethian via Flickr CC BY NC ND 20 CNA

Washington D.C., Jul 22, 2017 CNA/EWTN News.- Congress’ proposed federal budget will fail to provide for the basic needs of millions of America’s poor people, the U.S. bishops have said in a call for a morally sound budget.



“A nation’s budget is a moral document. Reducing deficits through cuts for human needs – while simultaneously attempting a tax cut, as this proposal does – will place millions of poor and vulnerable people in real jeopardy,” the bishops said.



“Congress should choose a better path, one that honors those struggling in our country.”



Bishop Frank J. Dewane of Venice issued the July 20 statement in his role as chair of the U.S. bishops’ Committee on Domestic Justice and Human Development.



The proposed budget assumes “harmful and unacceptable cuts to Medicaid” under the American Health Care Act, he said.



The proposal’s steady increases to military spending are made possible by “cutting critical resources for those in need over time.” These cuts could include programs like SNAP that he said are essential in providing nutrition to millions of people.



The budget proposes to roll back $203 billion in welfare spending, financial industry regulations, federal employee benefits, and other areas, the Washington Post reports. It passed out of a House committee July 19.



Over 10 years, defense spending would steadily increase while non-defense discretionary spending would fall to $424 billion from $554 billion this year.



The budget’s spending cuts could be deeply controversial politically and the bishops’ statement urged members of Congress to reach across the aisle.



“The bipartisan approach to discretionary spending in recent years, while imperfect, reflected a more balanced compromise given competing priorities,” Bishop Dewane said.



He said the U.S. bishops’ conference is closely monitoring the budget and appropriations process and analyzing the proposed House budget resolution.