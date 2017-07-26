At WYD Unite event, young adults urged to recognize, share God's love

WASHINGTON (CNS) -- More than 1,300 young adults from across the country gathered at the St. John Paul II National Shrine in Washington July 22 for World Youth Day Unite, an event designed to bring together young people to celebrate their faith in years when the global World Youth Day does not take place.



Jose Rodriguez, who traveled to the event with a group from the Diocese of Camden, New Jersey, said he felt it was important to go to an event where he could be surrounded by other young adults and see "it is OK to say you're Catholic and OK to be proud to be Catholic."



Vicente Garcia, a recent college graduate from the Archdiocese of Baltimore, traveled to World Youth Day in Krakow, Poland, last year and was excited to attend World Youth Day Unite as a reunion.



During World Youth Day, Garcia said he got to experience "the beauty of the church and the universality of it" through being united with people of different cultures, and "people I don't even know, yet we're united in Christ." He hoped the daylong event would be a continuation of that experience.



The event's theme was: "The Mighty One has done great things for me and holy is his name."



Bishop Nelson J. Perez, soon to be installed as the bishop of Cleveland, and Bishop Frank J. Caggiano of Bridgeport, Connecticut, gave keynote addresses about these words.



Thanks for signing up!