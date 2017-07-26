Home » Nation »  At WYD Unite event, young adults urged to recognize, share God's love

At WYD Unite event, young adults urged to recognize, share God's love

On: 7/26/2017By Kelly Seegers , In: Nation
  • World Youth Day Unite participants march near Washington's Basilica of the National Shrine of the Immaculate Conception July 22. More than 1,300 young adults from across the country gathered in the nation's capital for the event designed to bring young people together to celebrate their faith in years when there is no global World Youth Day. (CNS photo/courtesy Daphne Stubbolo, Archdiocese of Washington)
  • Washington Cardinal Donald W. Wuerl celebrates Mass with World Youth Day Unite participants at the Basilica of the National Shrine of the Immaculate Conception in Washington July 22. More than 1,300 young adults from across the country gathered in the nationŐs capital for the event designed to bring young people together to celebrate their faith in years when there is no global World Youth Day. (CNS photo/courtesy Daphne Stubbolo, Archdiocese of Washington)
  • A young woman prays at the Basilica of the National Shrine of the Immaculate Conception in Washington July 22. More than 1,300 young adults from across the country gathered in the nation's capital for World Youth Day Unite, an event designed to bring young people together to celebrate their faith on years when there is no global World Youth Day. (CNS photo/courtesy Daphne Stubbolo, Archdiocese of Washington)
  • Young people pray at the Basilica of the National Shrine of the Immaculate Conception in Washington July 22. More than 1,300 young adults from across the country gathered in the nation's capital for World Youth Day Unite, an event designed to bring young people together to celebrate their faith in years when there is no global World Youth Day. (CNS photo/courtesy Daphne Stubbolo, Archdiocese of Washington)
  • Young people listen to Auxiliary Bishop Mark E. Brennan of Baltimore speak at the St. John Paul II National Shrine in Washington during World Youth Day Unite July 22. More than 1,300 young adults from across the country gathered in the nation's capital for the event designed to bring young people together to celebrate their faith in years when there is no global World Youth Day. (CNS photo/courtesy Daphne Stubbolo, Archdiocese of Washington)
  • Auxiliary Bishop Mark E. Brennan of Baltimore speaks to World Youth Day Unite participants at the St. John Paul II National Shrine in Washington July 22. More than 1,300 young adults from across the country gathered in the nation's capital for the event designed to bring young people together to celebrate their faith in years when there is no global World Youth Day. (CNS photo/courtesy Daphne Stubbolo, Archdiocese of Washington)

WASHINGTON (CNS) -- More than 1,300 young adults from across the country gathered at the St. John Paul II National Shrine in Washington July 22 for World Youth Day Unite, an event designed to bring together young people to celebrate their faith in years when the global World Youth Day does not take place.

Jose Rodriguez, who traveled to the event with a group from the Diocese of Camden, New Jersey, said he felt it was important to go to an event where he could be surrounded by other young adults and see "it is OK to say you're Catholic and OK to be proud to be Catholic."

Vicente Garcia, a recent college graduate from the Archdiocese of Baltimore, traveled to World Youth Day in Krakow, Poland, last year and was excited to attend World Youth Day Unite as a reunion.

During World Youth Day, Garcia said he got to experience "the beauty of the church and the universality of it" through being united with people of different cultures, and "people I don't even know, yet we're united in Christ." He hoped the daylong event would be a continuation of that experience.

The event's theme was: "The Mighty One has done great things for me and holy is his name."

Bishop Nelson J. Perez, soon to be installed as the bishop of Cleveland, and Bishop Frank J. Caggiano of Bridgeport, Connecticut, gave keynote addresses about these words.

