NEW YORK (CNS) -- The annulment process provides the unusual courtroom setting for the romantic drama "The Tribunal" (Freestyle). While the movie's Catholic values are strong, they come filtered through some faulty filmmaking.



Divorced musician Joe Seacker (Chris Petty) pursues a decree of nullity so that he can wed his devout girlfriend, Emily Vanderslice (Laura Mock). But his case requires the testimony of his estranged former bandmate and best friend, Tony Mirakul (Ryan Wesley Gilreath).



Tony was once Emily's boyfriend, and still carries a torch for her while also harboring resentment against Joe for stepping into his shoes after he and Emily split. But Tony has firsthand knowledge of the fact that Joe's ex, Jessie (Victoria McDevitt), disdained the permanence of marriage as well as the prospect of having kids.



Joe's cause is represented by Emily's father, Ben (Jim Damron), and opposed by the tribunals' "defender of the bond," Michael Constantino (Chuck Gillespie). Both men are permanent deacons.



Religious themes, including the countercultural message that sex before marriage is a damaging mistake as well as a sin -- Tony's seduction of Emily was the eventual cause of their breakup -- will resonate with viewers of faith. But sometimes subpar acting, an amateurish musical score and unlikely plot developments chip away at this small-scale project's credibility.

