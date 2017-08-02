Archbishop Chaput says Christians live in 'really privileged moment'

Philadelphia Archbishop Charles J. Chaput speaks during the July 27 opening of the seventh annual Napa Institute Conference in California. The conference this year was organized around the themes discussed by Archbishop Chaput in his 2017 book, "Strangers in a Strange Land: Living the Catholic Faith in a Post-Christian World." (CNS photo/courtesy Kate Capato, Visual Grace)

NAPA, Calif. (CNS) -- Philadelphia Archbishop Charles J. Chaput said "the good news is we make the world" even in a fast-paced and fractured post-Christian society he described as unrecognizably transformed from just 60 years ago.



"St. Augustine said it's no use whining about the times because we are the times. So our actions matter, our choices matter, our lives matter," Archbishop Chaput said in a July 27 opening address for the seventh annual Napa Institute Conference.



"It is through us that God acts in society and the Gospel of Jesus Christ is carried forward. So we need to own that mission, and only when we do will things change for the better," Archbishop Chaput told the 500-plus people gathered for the four-day conference in Northern California's wine country.



This is "really a privileged moment for Christians. My brothers and sisters, this is not a time to retreat from the world. We need to engage the world and convert it," Archbishop Chaput said.



The conference this year was organized around the themes discussed by Archbishop Chaput in his 2017 book, "Strangers in a Strange Land: Living the Catholic Faith in a Post-Christian World."

