Will Democrats' future include pro-lifers? The debate continues.

The Democratic National Convention in Philadelphia PA on July 28 2016. Photo credit: Addie Mena CNA 1

Washington D.C., Aug 3, 2017 CNA/EWTN News.- A leading Democratic Party campaigner has signaled openness to pro-life candidates, continuing months of controversy over the party’s future.



Rep. Ben Ray Lujan (D-N.M.), who chairs the Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee in charge of helping Democratic congressional candidates, told The Hill there would be no “litmus test” for candidates on abortion when it comes to funding their campaigns.



The comments drew support from Kristen Day, executive director of Democrats for Life of America.



“We have been advocating for years that the Democratic Party needs to open itself up to the viewpoints of more than 20 million pro-life Democrats,” Day said Aug. 1.



“Our party, which advocates for diversity and inclusion, has been sending mixed messages about inclusion for its pro-life members,” said Day, adding the statement shows “that Democrats are serious about winning again."



Democrats for Life cited the loss of Pennsylvania, Michigan, and Wisconsin, traditionally strong Democratic states, in the 2016 presidential election. The states are “very pro-life,” the organization said.



Lujan’s remarks focused on winning a majority of 218 votes in the House of Representatives, which would require winning 24 seats in the 2018 elections.

