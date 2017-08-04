ARA PARSEGHIAN NOTRE DAME

Legendary Notre Dame football coach Ara Parseghian, pictured in a 2014 photo, died Aug. 2 at age 94 at his home in Granger, Ind. In his 11 seasons, 1964 through 1974, his teams won 95 games, lost 17 and tied four for a .836 winning percentage. His 1966 and 1973 teams were voted national champions. (CNS photo/Jerome Favre, EPA)

