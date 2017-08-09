Lessons about New York church's historic pipe organ part of music camp

Jared Lamenzo, organist at the Basilica of St. Patrick's Old Cathedral in the Manhattan borough of New York, plays the parish's 1868 Henry Erben Pipe Organ for an audience of appreciative youngsters July 26 during the parish's five-day music camp, aptly titled "Pipes, Pedals & Peals." Organizers hope to make the music camp an annual summer program. (CNS photo/Chris Sheridan)

NEW YORK (CNS) -- At the Basilica of St. Patrick's Old Cathedral in Lower Manhattan, Polina Maller, 11, took a few moments from her violin lesson to talk about her appreciation for music.



"It's fun, and I like it. Music makes me feel like I'm free inside; it makes me feel like I could create things, and then I feel good about myself," Polina, a classical music aficionado, said July 26 in an interview with Catholic New York, the archdiocesan newspaper.



She was midway into a week of a summer music camp on the cathedral grounds.



Eleven children took part in the first-time program, "Pipes, Pedals & Peals," sponsored by the Friends of the Henry Erben Organ. The group is a charitable organization devoted to the conservation and restoration of the 1868 Henry Erben Organ inside St. Patrick's Old Cathedral.



The five-day camp, which operated three hours each morning, was open to children ages 7 to 12. Organizers expect to make it an annual summer program.



The Friends group also supports live musical performances, education and training of young musicians and organists, after-school music education programs and organ demonstrations, coordinators said. In addition, it supports concerts for visiting tour groups, arts and cultural organizations, schools and universities.

