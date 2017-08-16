Conference offers a journey of hope to divorced Catholics

CHARLESTON, S.C. (CNS) -- Standing among a crowd of other divorced and separated people, one woman struggled to speak over still-painful emotions.



Clearing her throat and taking a breath, she explained that it had been 20 years since her divorce, but the pain still had the power to bubble to the surface.



It was a sentiment clearly understood by other participants at the Journey of Hope Conference for Divorced Recovery held Aug. 4-6 in partnership with the Diocese of Charleston.



Another man told the group it was the first time he had been able to talk about his divorce without being overcome by anger at his ex-wife.



"The wound is not to be taken lightly," said Kathy Schmugge, director of the diocesan Office of Family Life. The office sponsored the program in conjunction with Lisa Duffy, creator of the Journey of Hope conferences.



Schmugge was one of the speakers at the event, which drew over 70 people from around the United States. She saw a lot of teary eyes over the weekend, and heard a lot about the loneliness and isolation that divorced and separated people feel every day.



