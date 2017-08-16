Home » Nation »  Conference offers a journey of hope to divorced Catholics

Conference offers a journey of hope to divorced Catholics

On: 8/15/2017By , In: Nation
  • Newlyweds are seen on top the Empire State Building in New York City in this 2015 file photo. A speaker at a Charleston, S.C., conference said Catholics whose marriages have ended "often feel disconnected from their parish communities" and "often assume they are not welcome at church." (CNS photo/John Taggart, EPA)
  • Jacqui Rapp, author and canon lawyer from Kentucky, answers questions about the annulment process Aug. 5 during the Journey of Hope Conference in Charleston, S.C. (CNS photo/courtesy The Catholic Miscellany)
  • Rose Sweet, a Catholic author and speaker, talks to a participant Aug. 15 about ministering to divorced Catholics during the Journey of Hope Conference in Charleston, S.C. (CNS photo/courtesy The Catholic Miscellany)

CHARLESTON, S.C. (CNS) -- Standing among a crowd of other divorced and separated people, one woman struggled to speak over still-painful emotions.

Clearing her throat and taking a breath, she explained that it had been 20 years since her divorce, but the pain still had the power to bubble to the surface.

It was a sentiment clearly understood by other participants at the Journey of Hope Conference for Divorced Recovery held Aug. 4-6 in partnership with the Diocese of Charleston.

Another man told the group it was the first time he had been able to talk about his divorce without being overcome by anger at his ex-wife.

"The wound is not to be taken lightly," said Kathy Schmugge, director of the diocesan Office of Family Life. The office sponsored the program in conjunction with Lisa Duffy, creator of the Journey of Hope conferences.

Schmugge was one of the speakers at the event, which drew over 70 people from around the United States. She saw a lot of teary eyes over the weekend, and heard a lot about the loneliness and isolation that divorced and separated people feel every day.

