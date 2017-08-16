Iceland is 'eradicating' Down syndrome...by aborting everyone who has it

Girl with Down Syndrome. Photo credit: Denis Kuvaev via wwwshutterstockcom CNA 12 10 15

Reykjavik, Iceland, Aug 16, 2017 CNA/EWTN News.- A recent article from CBS News proclaims that “few countries have come as close to eradicating Down syndrome births as Iceland.”



The operative word here is “births.”



Has Iceland discovered, through some groundbreaking technology and research, a cure to the chromosomal abnormality? No.



How do you “disappear Down syndrome” then, as one of the article’s taglines states?



You “disappear” people with Down syndrome.



“Iceland isn't actually eliminating Down syndrome. They're just killing everybody that has it. Big difference,” tweeted actress Patricia Heaton, who has been outspoken about her pro-life beliefs.



“There is nothing to celebrate in Iceland's ‘eradication’ of babies born with Down syndrome through abortion,” stressed Jor-El Godsey, president of Heartbeat International, a network of 1,800 pro-life crisis pregnancy centers that counsel women and connect them with resources throughout the country.



“These are precious human beings hand-crafted in the image of God, and no government or person on earth has the authority to rob persons with Down syndrome of their lives,” Godsey told CNA. “Down syndrome is not a death sentence, and it is monstrous to suggest otherwise.”

