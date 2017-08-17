Just-war tests not met in North Korea situation, ethicists say

WASHINGTON (CNS) -- The just-war criteria that would justify armed conflict with North Korea over its nuclear testing and threats to launch missiles have not been met, said ethicists interviewed by Catholic News Service.



Those criteria include right intention, last resort and proportionality.



"Preventive war in North Korea would be morally unjustifiable," said Gerard Powers, director of Catholic Peacebuilding Studies at the University of Notre Dame's Kroc Institute for International Peace Studies. "That's what the Trump administration is proposing -- the preventive use of military force.



"As it was in Iraq, it is a major departure from international legal norms and ethics, and accepted ethical norms on the use of force," he added. "Bellicose rantings by North Korea, or anyone else, don't constitute just cause for the use of force."



"Preventive was is a war of aggression. The possible use of nuclear weapons takes it to a whole new order of magnitude," Powers continued. "The U.S. bishops have said for many years that nuclear war is morally impermissible. The Second Vatican Council said the destruction of whole cities, which is what would happen in a nuclear war, was a full condemnation. ... That's what would be inevitable if there were to be a nuclear war with North Korea.



"So a nuclear war would be morally reprehensible. Period."



