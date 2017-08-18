Hingham youth group lives out works of mercy in Haiti

Seaside Life Teen Group in Haiti on their way to do a house visit. Pilot photo/courtesy Father Sinisa Ubiparipovic

BRAINTREE -- They stayed in an orphanage in the Haitian village of Duverger, and in the morning they prayed and at night they held adoration and traded life stories and bits of their separate cultures with the orphans. Many nights, the orphans fell asleep next to them.



Yet, it was during the day that the 19 teens and seven adult chaperones with Seaside Life Teen, a youth ministry of the Collaborative Parishes of St. Paul and Resurrection in Hingham, truly exemplified their Catholic faith.



During the first week of August, the Hingham group lived out the corporal and spiritual works of mercy in Haiti, tending to the sick and impoverished and aiding the elderly in the Haitian villages of Duverger and Dandann.



They worked through Haiti180, a non-profit mission started in 2002 by American Sean Forrest. The organization operates an orphanage, where the group stayed, a school, a church, and a home for the elderly. It's currently working on building a medical center as well.



Each morning, the group held an hour-long prayer service before spending time with the orphans.



"We were with the kids for a good amount of the trip," Katherine Stanwood, a senior at Thayer Academy in Braintree, told The Pilot after returning home.



She felt inspired by the kids, who, despite being orphans and coming from so little, "had so much energy" and always appeared to be happy.

