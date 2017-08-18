Miami's Catholic school observatory is set for eclipse

MIAMI (CNS) -- The student observatory at Belen Jesuit Preparatory School is eagerly awaiting the solar eclipse.



Although Miami is not in the so-called "zone of totality," the region will be in the path of 80 percent of the sun's visibility at the peak of the Aug. 21 eclipse.



"This eclipse is something that will be a wonderful experience for Miami; the most important thing is it will cover 80 percent of the sun and we must be careful not to look at the sun without special filters and special glasses," said Jesuit Father Pedro Cartaya, a spiritual counselor at Belen and founder of the observatory and the student astronomy club begun here in the 1980s.



The priest, a native of Havana, will coordinate some 20 astronomy club student members and alumni watching and documenting the solar eclipse with a series of telescopes modified to safely observe -- and even document -- the phenomenon.



In March 1970, Father Cartaya said, he was in Perry, Florida, to observe a rare total solar eclipse that moved through Central America and the North Florida region that year.



"It was an amazing experience I will not forget," he told the Florida Catholic, Miami's archdiocesan newspaper. "A lot of astronomers from around the world were there; it was so dark."



