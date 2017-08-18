Charlottesville's Catholic students ready to heal wounds, chaplain says

Community members in Charlottesville, Va., hold a vigil for Heather Heyer Aug. 16. She was killed Aug. 12 during a white supremacist protest over a plan to remove the statue of a Confederate general from a city park. (CNS photo/Kate Bellows, The Cavalier Daily via Reuters)

WASHINGTON (CNS) -- After the weekend of mayhem in Charlottesville, Virginia, the town's college Catholic community was wondering -- like many others around the nation -- what to do.



The protest and counterprotests making national news were unfolding right in their hometown and the rally's torch-lit march and angry chants the night of Aug. 11 were even closer to home -- on the grounds of their campus, the University of Virginia.



"We started to come together as a community Saturday night and Sunday, saying how do we respond?" said Dominican Father Joseph-Anthony Kress, University of Virginia's Catholic chaplain.



"As a Catholic community, we had to start with prayer and that's what we did," said the priest, who was reached by Catholic News Service at a student-leaders' retreat off campus Aug. 16.



Although the campus had not started its fall semester and new and returning students had not moved in Aug. 12 when the white supremacist rally was taking place in Charlottesville, there were still some students on campus as well as faculty and staff, and about 250 of them gathered for a prayer vigil and rosary for peace Aug. 13 at St. Thomas Aquinas, the university's parish church.



The prayer service was in direct contrast to what had just happened the previous day when a car plowed through a crowd of counterprotesters, killing one woman and injuring more than 19 others. Two state troopers monitoring the events also died in a helicopter crash.