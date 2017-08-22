Dublin archbishop outlines themes to prepare for World Meeting of Families

KNOCK, Ireland (CNS) -- The president of the 2018 World Meeting of Families stressed that "there is no such thing as the ideal family" but that "there is an ideal of family," which is what the church is seeking to promote through the international gathering of families in Ireland.



In his homily delivered to a packed basilica at Knock Shrine in County Mayo, Dublin Archbishop Diarmuid Martin said while there is no family that is ideal, there are "families who struggle, at times heroically."



He also asked, "How do we help our young people to encounter the path of faithful love as the only truth path toward human happiness? How do we teach fidelity in a world where everything is disposable?"



Speaking to media at the launch of the yearlong lead-in program of catechesis on "Amoris Laetitia," Pope Francis' postsynodal apostolic exhortation on the family, Archbishop Martin said the program was about long-term renewal, and that the international gathering, which up to 5,000 families from overseas are expected to attend, would not be "a seven-day wonder." The meeting is scheduled Aug. 21-26, 2018.



On the challenge of speaking to young people about lifelong fidelity, he commented, "They may say I'm getting married for life, but their understanding of for life maybe very different. It is one of the big challenges that we face, and there is no magic answer."



