Divided court considers role of chaplains in the execution chamber
Carol Zimmermann, Catholic News ServiceNationTuesday 9th of November 2021
WASHINGTON (CNS) -- The Supreme Court's consideration of spiritual advisers praying aloud with death-row inmates or placing hands on them in prayer during executions faced an uphill battle Nov. 9 as some of the justices questioned if this would open up other requests or could impose a safety risk.
"This suggests we can look forward to an unending stream of variations," said Justice Samuel Alito, noting that last-minute pleas for stays of execution already come to the court frequently and that if the court granted this request, it could open the floodgates for others.
Justice Brett Kavanaugh, along that same line, noted that if one state allows a certain action in the execution chamber, wouldn't inmates in other states request the same treatment?
Kavanaugh also indicated during the nearly two hours of arguments that the state had a compelling interest in providing the least possible risk in the execution chamber, but Justice Amy Coney Barrett questioned whether there could ever be a situation completely without any risk in a prison.
The case before the court involved John Ramirez, 37, who was sentenced to death for the murder of a convenience store clerk in 2004.
He had asked that his Southern Baptist pastor be able to lay hands on him and pray aloud with him during his execution. When the Texas prison system rejected this, Ramirez challenged it in court, saying the state was violating his religious beliefs.