Who was Charles de Foucauld?

Catholic News AgencyWorldFriday 12th of November 2021
Vatican City (CNA) -- The Vatican announced Wednesday that Pope Francis has advanced the sainthood causes of 14 men and women, including Blessed Charles de Foucauld, a French missionary killed in Algeria in 1916.
De Foucauld, also known as Brother Charles of Jesus, was a soldier, explorer, Catholic revert, priest, hermit, and religious brother, who served among the Tuareg people in the Sahara desert in Algeria.
He was assassinated by a band of men at his hermitage in the Sahara on Dec. 1, 1916.
De Foucauld was born in Strasbourg in 1858. He was raised by his wealthy and aristocratic grandfather after being orphaned at the age of six.
He joined the French military, following in the footsteps of his grandfather. Having already lost his faith, as a young man he lived a life of indulgence and was known to have an immature sense of humor.
De Foucauld resigned from the military at age 23, and set off on a dangerous exploration of Morocco. Contact with strong Muslim believers there challenged him, and he began to repeat to himself: "My God, if you exist, let me come to know you."
He returned to France and, with the guidance of a priest, came back to his Catholic faith in 1886, at the age of 28.
The following saying is attributed to him: "As soon as I believed in God, I understood that I could not do otherwise than to live for him alone."