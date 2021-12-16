TV program notes -- week of Dec. 26, 2021

NEW YORK (CNS) -- Here are some television program notes for the week of Dec. 26 with their TV Parental Guidelines ratings if available. They have not been reviewed and therefore are not necessarily recommended by Catholic News Service.



Friday, Dec. 31, 11 a.m.-noon EST (EWTN) "Vespers of Thanksgiving." Pope Francis marks the end of the year with this evening prayer service, broadcast live from St. Peter's Basilica in Rome (TV-G -- general audience).



Friday, Dec. 31, 9-10:30 p.m. EST (PBS) "United in Song: Celebrating the American Dream." Philadelphia's Independence Hall provides the venue for this concert saluting both the nation and the New Year. Hosted by stage and screen star Chita Rivera.



Saturday, Jan. 1, 4-5:15 a.m. EST (EWTN) "Solemnity of Mary, Mother of God." Live broadcast from the Vatican as Pope Francis celebrates the feast day by presiding at holy Mass in honor of Mary. The liturgy will be rerun 11:30 a.m.-12:45 p.m. EST (TV-G -- general audience).



Saturday, Jan. 1, 8-9:30 p.m. EST (PBS) "From Vienna: The New Year's Celebration 2022." The Vienna Philharmonic rings in the New Year at the Austrian capital's Musikverein. Actor Hugh Bonneville hosts this "Great Performances" presentation (TV-G -- general audience).



