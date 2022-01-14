TV program notes -- week of Jan. 23, 2022

NEW YORK (CNS) -- Here are some television program notes for the week of Jan. 23 with their TV Parental Guidelines ratings if available. They have not been reviewed and therefore are not necessarily recommended by Catholic News Service.



Monday, Jan. 24, 9-10:30 p.m. EST (PBS) "Not Going Quietly." Filmmaker Nicholas Bruckman's documentary profiles Ady Barkan, whose life was upended when he was diagnosed with ALS at age 32. A "POV" presentation (TV-14 -- parents strongly cautioned).



Wednesday, Jan. 26, 9-10 p.m. EST (PBS) "Ancient Maya Metropolis." This episode of the series "Nova" explores why the ancient Maya abandoned the cities that they had lived in for centuries (TV-PG -- parental guidance suggested).



Thursday, Jan. 27, 1:10-2:40 p.m. EST (EWTN) "The Catholic University of America: Patronal Feast of St. Thomas Aquinas Mass." Broadcast live from the Basilica of the National Shrine of the Immaculate Conception in Washington.



