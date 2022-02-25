In September 1989, when I entered Boston College High School as a freshman, great emphasis was placed on teaching me and my classmates certain Latin words and phrases: "Ad Majorem Dei Gloriam," "Laus Deo Semper," "Magis," and "Cura Personalis." In retrospect, this was the school's way of declaring boldly why they exist: "Ad Majorem Dei Gloriam" -- for the greater glory of God. What they do: "Laus Deo Semper" -- praise God always in the spirit of the "Magis" -- doing more for Christ. Finally, how the school fulfills its mission: through "Cura Personalis" -- the care of the individual.



"Cura Personalis" is another way of declaring that each student is recognized as being known and loved by God, called to greatness for who they are, and treated as a unique gift. The Jesuits may have named this concept, but in truth, this idea is why Catholic education is successful. Each student is met with love and high expectations. There is an understanding of character, spirit, and formation of the whole person as vital components to academic competence and a successful life.



Advertisement

In the majority of elementary schools sponsored by the Catholic Schools Foundation, the City Connects Program is in place. This program was established by Mary Walsh, Ph.D., the Daniel E. Kearns Professor in Urban Education and Innovative Leadership at the Lynch School of Education and Human Development at Boston College. The implementation of City Connects is one of the ways that our Catholic schools declare that each child will be known and loved, and given the chance to succeed. It is an amazing program that changes lives.



The local school counselor working with the City Connects programs meets with the teacher and principal to regularly review the needs of each student. For most students, they are fortunately in a good place; for some, they may need to be connected with an after-school program, a math tutor, a food program, community health center, or a mentor, for example. For others, their challenges such as sickness, parental incarceration, abandonment, and homelessness require more intense intervention. No matter the student's needs, each child and family is treated with the dignity and respect they deserve and connected to the resources necessary to succeed. The results are increased academic outcomes, higher rates of attendance, and lower drop-out rates than their peers. Understanding and caring for each child as an individual makes all the difference in the world.



Years ago when parish life was different, in many of those parishes, pastors and priests, sisters and parish organizations served as a network of support to the members of the community. Today, City Connects has created a way to provide that network of support in a professional, effective, and sustainable manner.



The Catholic Schools Foundation exists to provide an opportunity for at-risk young people to benefit from the extraordinary formation provided by a Catholic education. This work is only successful because of the teachers and administrators who meet each child where they are everyday day and through partners like Boston College, Mary Walsh, and the City Connects Program, who share their expertise and resources to make Catholic schools stronger and focused on the needs of the students. Finally, the work is successful because of so many donors who share in the belief that Catholic education changes lives.



Thirty years removed from those first days at BC High, it is clear to me that Catholic schools succeed because they do all things "Majorem Dei Gloriam" -- for the Greater Glory of God. Doing so demands a care for the individual and a sincere belief that every student is a gift from God and worthy of love and called to greatness. This is why Catholic Schools succeed and this is why the Catholic Schools Foundation exists -- to help change lives. AMDG



- Michael B. Reardon is executive director of the Catholic Schools Foundation, www.CSFBoston.org.